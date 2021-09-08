WhatsApp Updates Last Seen Feature to Be Visible to Specific Contacts

WhatsApp has updated its privacy options, allowing specific contacts to view their last seen status. The feature allows contacts to see when you were last on the app.

The privacy options for Last Seen in the settings gives visibility for three categories of users: Everyone, My contacts and Nobody. WhatsApp is now planning to add a fourth option: My contacts except…This will allow users to select the contacts that should not view their Last Seen.

Some users would want their family and close friends to view their Last seen, but not allother users. The feature will give them flexibility to choose from the contact list.

WhatsApp has updated its privacy settings in the last few months, and more changes could still be in the making. The messaging app recently announced that it would make it optional for users to accept future policy changes.

