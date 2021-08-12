WhatsApp Enables iOS to Android Data Transfer for Newly Released Samsung Foldable Devices

WhatsApp is finally rolling out a feature allowing users transfer their chat history and media across iOS and Android devices.

The feature was announced when Samsung unveiled its Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 foldable smartphones during its Unpacked event on Wednesday. The transfer feature is enabled to allow iOS users to transfer their WhatsApp chat and media history starting with the two foldables first.

Although no timeline has been provided, Samsung devices with Android 10 and above will be updated with the feature in the coming weeks.

According to analysts, the feature which is being rolled out exclusively with Samsung devices could help the company convince iPhone users to switch to Samsung.

WhatsApp has also not disclosed when Android users will be able to transfer their WhatsApp data to iPhones.

The transfer will be initiated by simply connecting the iOS and Android devices with the USB-C to Lightning Cable which comes with all mordern iPhones. For now, users cannot transfer their data through the web.

The feature will not merge data for users who already have a cloud backup of their voice messages, media and chat history. Instead, the transferred data will overwrite the cloud backup once the new backup is done.

WhatsApp has only always allowed single use on a single device. When changing phones, users had to perform a backup to local storage so that their data could be restored on the new device.

The company has never had a provision allowing users to transfer data between operating devices until now.

