WhatsApp Working on Feature to Allow Admins Link Multiple Groups to a Single Community

WhatsApp is working on a feature that will allow admins to converge various groups into a bigger community.According to WABetaInfo, the

communities will have many features and will allow admins to add up to 10 groups. Among the features cited is the ability for admins to decide on who can and cannot text in the group.

Members who leave the community will no longer be able to see the activities of the community including the member-groups that are linked.

The communities will be identified by their own name and group description.

The feature helps organize groups better, as users can create the normal groups as subgroups and put them all under one centralized control system. This will come in handy even in work settings where various departments can have separate groups and be put under one community.

The communities will also have an “Announcement” group where admins can send out messages to all the members in the linked groups. This will be a bit like broadcast messages but will only be limited to community members.

The feature has been rolled out to a section of iOS beta testers with plans to roll out the beta version to the rest of iOS and Android beta testers.

