WhatsApp Feature to Enable Users Migrate Chats from Android to iOS

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a feature that will allow users to transfer their chat history from Android to iOS using the ‘Move to iOS’ app. The feature is crucial for users who change devices especially if they move to one with a different operating system such as the iPhone.

According to the website that tracks the latest features on WhatsApp, WABetaInfo, the new feature was spotted on the latest WhatsApp Beta Version 22.2.74 for iOS. It appears that the feature corresponds with a similar one spotted earlier in the beta version .2.1.20.11 for android, which supports the transfer of Whatsapp chats to iOS from Android.

According to images shared by WABetaInfo, it appears as though the messaging App will ask users for permission before initiating the transfer process. Users will also be asked to keep their phone unlocked and messaging app open during the migration process.

In September, WhatsApp began allowing users to transfer their chat history from iOS to Samsung phones, and the capability was later expanded to include chat transfers from iOS to other Android 12 devices. It is still not clear which phones will support the feature, or when it will be rolled out.

