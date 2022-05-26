WhatsApp Developing Feature to Allow Users ‘Keep’ Disappearing Messages

WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will allow users to retain some disappearing messages. The disappearing messages feature was rolled out a few years ago, allowing users to have their messages disappear after seven days. The feature was intended to promote privacy and help users delete messages that they would not want out there.

Some users can however send some important messages when the disappearing messages is set, hence the development of the latest feature.

According to WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo, Kept messages will be available in a future update of the messaging service for web, android and iOS.

A screenshot shared by WABetaInfo shows that the company could introduce a new section between contact info and Group info that lists all kept messages, to allow easy access later. WhatsApp is also working on a way to help users identify the kept messages.

The feature is still under development, so it is not clear if or when it will be available.

