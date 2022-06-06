WhatsApp Feature to Allow Users Delete Sent Messages

WhatsApp will soon allow users to edit messages after sending them. Normally, users have to contend with sending apologies or starred messages to correct typing errors and wrongly sent messages.

According to WhatsApp tracker, WABetaInfo, the feature is currently in development. Screenshots from the the website show an edit option for a sent message in WhatsApp for Android.

To edit a message, you need to long-press the sent message to bring up a three-dot menu with options for copying, editing, or information.

It is not clear when or with which version WhatsApp will roll out the feature. WABetaInfo said that it is also not clear whether a time limit will be applied to edit the messages, or if users can do it forever.

The company has in the past few weeks released a series of new updates, including communities, and an increase in the number of users to be added in a group.

