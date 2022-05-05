WhatsApp Could Soon Allow Group Admins to Delete Members’ Messages

WhatsApp is set to increase group admin privileges in a new update. The beta version of WhatsApp version 2.22.11.4 has a feature allowing group admins to delete messages from other members for everyone.

The messaging service has in the past rolled out a number of updates giving group admins more control in the groups. Admins can add or remove members, restrict messages, recruit new admins, delete the group and more.

According to WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo, the latest update shows a confirmation prompt which also explains the feature. The feature is still in development, and could be going through internal testing before it is released for beta testers. This means that it could appear differently upon release.

As is classic of WhatsApp messages, members will still be able to see a “This message has been deleted” notification in place of the deleted message.

The feature will definitely help to bring more order and better moderation to larger groups where spammers have the tendency to take advantage. WhatsApp recently revealed that it was developing Communities, a feature which is poised to bring groups together.

