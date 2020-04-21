Whatsapp Doubles Number Of Participants In Group Video, Audio Calls

Whatsapp has doubled the limit of participants in group audio and video calls from the current four to eight.

However, the new feature will be available for the beta version of WhatsApp, and all the participants must be using the same version.

To make a group video call on the new version, open the ‘Calls’ tab and tap on the ‘Call’ button on the upper right corner. Then, tap on ‘New Group Call’ and select the participants for the video call.

The other way to make a WhatsApp video call within a group is by tapping on the ‘Call’ button and selecting video call.

Read: WhatsApp Further Limits Message Forwarding to Curb Misinformation

The feature is set to be implemented to the final mass-market build quite soon, but for now it will be exclusive to beta version users.

If you have already updated you don’t see the feature, you can also try and back up your chat history and reinstall WhatsApp to get the most updated configurations from the server.

The new development could be a measure to curb competition from popular video conferencing apps like Zoom and Google Duo, which have gained much popularity during the Covid-9 pandemic period.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu