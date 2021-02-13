Whatsapp Developing Log-Out Feature For Multi-Device Support- Report

Whatsapp announced sometime last year that it was working on multi-device support. Now the company is working on a feature that will allow users to log out of an account on a linked device. The feature was spotted in Whatsapp Beta update 2.21.30.16.

The log out feature is said to work on both Whatsapp and Whatsapp business accounts, meaning users will no longer have to delete or uninstall the app to log out. WaBetaInfo reports that the log out feature will allow users to unlink from a device by logging out from their Whatsapp account. Currently, users only have the option of uninstalling from a device or deleting the account to unlink.

The log out option replaces the delete my account option in the account settings but WaBetaInfo says that this is also subject to change.

Read: WhatsApp Latest Feature To Allow Users Access App On Multiple Phones With Same Number

The report further says that Whatsapp multi-device support will be implemented in Whatsapp web and other linked devices. The former will allow users to access whatsapp web without their phones or primary accounts needing internet connection. The latter will allow you link up your Whatsapp account to up to four different devices.

Just like the web option, the primary phone with the main account will not need an internet connection. WaBetaInfo further reports that the four-phone limit is also subject to change.

The app has not announced the release date for either features.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu