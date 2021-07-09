Whatsapp Developing Feature to Allow Users Send Media in Three Quality Options

WhatsApp is working on a feature that will give users more control over the quality of their images. According to WABetaInfo, the messaging app will let users choose from three quality options when sending images and videos. These are “Auto”, “Best quality” and “Data saver”.

The feature will allow users to select an option that will force their media to be compressed to save on data and space. Little or no compression will send the images and videos in better quality. Currently, WhatsApp compresses all images unless sent as a document eg PDF.

Read: Whatsapp Launches Voice, Video Calls for Desktop App

The feature is expected to come to Android first, although no specific release date has been mentioned. WABetaInfo has reported the development of many WhatsApp features in the recent past.

One of the most anticipated is multi-service support which will allow users access to the messaging service across a range of devices. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently confirmed that this would be launched soon.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu