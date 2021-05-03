WhatsApp Developing Feature to Allow Users Review Voice Messages Before Sending

Whatsapp is reportedly testing a new feature that will allow users to review their audio messages before sending. This is among a new bunch of features that are said to be on development on the app.

Whatsapp was recently spotted testing a voice message playback feature on the on the public beta channel with the option for users to increase the playback speed of received voice messages 1x, 1.5x or 2x.

Read: Whatsapp Working on Feature Allowing Users to Transfer Chat History Between Android and iOS

According to WABetaInfo, a platform dedicated to reporting any developments on Whatsapp, the messaging app could also add a “Review” button to the chat window, allowing users to listen to their recorded messages before sending. The feature is still under development and could be released in a future update for iOS and Android.

The app is already working on the feature to increase the playback speed of voice messages. It was briefly enabled in Whatsapp for Android 2.21.9.4. A playback speed icon was displayed next to voice messages allowing users to increase the playback speed. Users were however not able to decrease the playback speed.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu