WhatsApp Could soon Allow Users to Log in to One Account on Multiple Phones

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a feature that will allow users to log into one account on multiple phones and tablets.

According to WABetaInfo, a beta version of the feature shows a screen giving users instructions on how to register a ‘companion’ device (phone or tablet) by scanning a code with the main phone.

The report further says that a previous beta version of WhatsApp showed that devices were getting the ability to sync recent messages, despite being end-to-end encypted. This means that with the ability to register a device as a companion, users could actually use one account on multiple devices.

This is not to be confused with WhatsApp s ability to sync on computers. Already, users can use their primary WhatsApp on phone and link up to five computers.

The new feature will mostly be applicable to users who have several phones as they will now be able to download and use the same WhatsApp account across all phones.

The feature has been spotted on the android version of the app, so if it sails through, android users could get the feature before iOS users.

