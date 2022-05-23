WhatsApp Launches Cloud-based Tools, Premium Features for Businesses

WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature that allows businesses to communicate directly with customers. The cloud-based software enabling apps to communicate with each other will be available for small businesses for free.

According to Meta Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg, the development will go a long way in helping businesses customize their experience.

“The best business experiences meet people where they are,” he said while announcing the launch of the feature.

The service uses an API (application programming interface) software that allows two apps to talk to each other. For instance, users will be able to click on “contact” or “customer service” on a website to launch a conversation on WhatsApp.

The businesses will be able to customize their WhatsApp dashboard to chat and offer services easily.

“Already more than one billion users connect with a business account across our messaging services every week.”

Meta has in the past year unleashed a number of shopping-focused features on its platforms including Instagram and Facebook.

“They’re reaching out for help to find products and services and to buy anything from big-ticket items to everyday goods.” Zuckerberg added.

The service will be charged on a per-message basis, generating revenue for the company. A number of businesses have already set up the service on a non-cloud version. To enhance privacy, WhatsApp says businesses will be unable to message people unless they have requested contact.

The messaging service further confirmed that it was working on a number of optional paid features as part of its new premium service. These include the ability to chat across up to 10 devices and developing click-to-chat links for businesses to share with customers.

