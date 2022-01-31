WhatsApp Hints at Capping Unlimited Storage on Google Drive

WhatsApp allows both Android and iOS users to back up their data to the cloud. However, iOS users have limited iCloud storage on their devices, while Android users are given unlimited Google Drive storage for WhatsApp backup.

However, it seems the pact with Google could soon change, after WhatsApp tracker, WABetaInfo shared some sections of code that point at Google Drive restrictions. Find it below

Read: WhatsApp Testing Brighter Colour Scheme for Android Users

It is still not clear exactly how much storage Google Drive will allocate WhatsApp going forward, or if the 15GB limit on the free package will change.

The news comes a few months after WABetaInfo discovered an upcoming feature on WhatsApp that would all users to customize the size of their WhatsApp backup.

This feature allows users to exclude particular file types such as images, documents, and videos from being backed up, As a result, it looks that the IM app will offer storage management choices.

Last year, Google ditched unlimited Google Photos Storage, and this particular move could also stem from the search giant’s preference for paid premium storage plans.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu