WhatsApp Testing Brighter Colour Scheme for Android Users

WhatsApp is getting a new, brighter and more exciting update on its colour scheme. The new colour updates will be noticeable on the major interface as well as the background and functional buttons. It is applicable for both light and dark themes.

WhatsApp tracker, WABetaInfo said the colour scheme update is available for Beta users of WhatsApp for Android version 2.21.18.1. It is currently in testing and if all goes well, it should be rolled out to all users in the near future.

WhatsApp will maintain its green hue, the only difference is that it is now lighter in shade for sharper contrast. It will apply to all WhatsApp elements including the top bar, background, message bubbles and send button. Icons in the settings menu will also get a change to grey.

In addition to the colour updates, the company is also planning to add a date to show when groups were created. The feature is currently available to iPhone users.

