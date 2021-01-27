WhatsApp Adds Status to Notify Users About New Features, Updates

You will now be able to check Whatsapp status after the company debuted the feature Wednesday. The company explained that it would use its status to show users the latest updates and features on the app.

You can view Whatsapp’s status on top of the rest of your contacts’ statuses.

“Whatsapp is now on Status! We’ll let you know about new features and updates here.” The company said on its first slide.

The Facebook-owned app then moved to assure users of their privacy.

Read: Whatsapp Announces New Features For Business

“One thing that isn’t new is our commitment to privacy.” the next slide said. “Whatsapp can’t read or listen to your personal conversations as they are end-to-end encrypted.”

The move to assure users comes as more Whatsapp users move to competitors, Signal and Telegram, over the app’s intended update on March 15, 2021.

Whatsapp updated its users over plans to share data with Facebook, attracting worldwide criticism. The company has since come out to assure users that messaging with their contacts; friends and family will remain secure.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu