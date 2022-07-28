WhatsApp Rolls Out Additional Emoji Reactions for Messages

You can now react directly to WhatsApp messages with additional emojis. Meta has rolled out extra emoji reactions for messages on the app. The company had announced that it was working on the feature two weeks ago, before finally rolling it out to all users on Wednesday.

In March this year, WhatsApp rolled out the ability for users to react to a message using an emoji by holding it down. At first, the messaging app allowed users to react using six emoji; the like, love/heart, praying hands, surprise, sad with a tear and laughing emoji.

The latest update includes more emoji including the popular ones available on the apps emoji list. This include the angry red cheeks emoji, hug, salute among others. To use them, simply press down a specific message and once the six usual emoji reactions appear, press the ‘+’ button to reveal more emojis which you can then use to react.

Users will also be able to select their preferred skin tones for the reaction emojis. The feature is already available to all WhatsApp users.

