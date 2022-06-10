WhatsApp Now Lets Users Add Up to 512 Members in a Group

WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature that will see users add up to 512 people to a group. The messaging service had announced the development of the feature a few weeks ago, and now, the latest version of WhatsApp allows both iOS and Android users to add more members to their groups

“WhatsApp is releasing larger groups with 512 participants to everyone! You can finally create and join groups with up to 512 people by using the latest versions of WhatsApp for Android, iOS, and Desktop!” a Tweet from popular WhatsApp tracker, WABetaInfo, said.

Previously, group creators and admins could add up to 257 members, a small number in cases when people need to create large groups.

WhatsApp has started rolling out the feature, and some members are already able to use. The Meta-owned company says the feature will be rolled out to all users within 24 hours.

The new update comes ahead of the company’s anticipated rollout of ‘communities’, a feature that will allow users to integrate their groups into one community. This could come in handy in cases of smaller organizational structures that ultimately belong under one umbrella.

