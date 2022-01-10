What you Need to Apply for TSC Jobs Online

The Teachers’ Service Commission (TSC) recently sent out a memo advertising 154 vacant positions in teacher training institutions across the country. The commission is seeking to recruit 130 Teacher training college tutors and 24 national trainers in the Center for Mathematics, Science and Technology Education in Africa (Cemastea).

Registered secondary school teachers with a minimum grade of C4, T-scale 9 and senior master IV have been advised to send their applications through the online portal by January 25, 2022.

“The Commission Advertise for vacant Posts for teachers. This Online System allows you to apply for any post you qualify for and gives you the opportunity to track every stage of processing upto Appointment.” a notice on TSC’s portal says.

Applicants should also have a Bachelor of Science degree in education or an equivalent course from a recognized university.

They are also expected to be Kenyan citizens and must have a valid TSC number.

To apply candidates should register and create an account on TSC’s portal teachersonline.tsc.go.ke

They should also update their primary and secondary school academic qualifications complete with school certificates as well as tertiary level documentation.

According to TSC, once an application has been sent via the online portal, candidates are not expected to submit any hard copy versions to the commission. Teachers are also advised against registering again or paying to apply for any position.

