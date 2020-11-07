in TECH

Here’s What To Expect From Tecno Camon 16s

Tecno Camon 16s has officially launched in the Kenyan Market following the recent launches of Tecno Camon 16 Premier and Tecno Camon 16 Pro.

This latest model features a 6.6” LCD Display with a resolution of 720×1600 pixels. It runs on a MediaTek Helio P35 processor with Power VR GE8320.

The Tecno Camon 16s comes with Android 10 and has a storage of 128 GB and 4GB RAM. It also has a slot for a MicoSD card for additional memory.

The Phone has an AI-Powered quad camera consisting of the main Camera with 48MP, 2MP on the depth sensor, 2MP macro lens and an additional AI sensor.

It also has a punch hole cutout that houses an 8MP front selfie camera.

The Tecno Camon 16s also comes with a fingerprint sensor at the back for biometrics, including a face unlock feature.

The phone has a 5000mAh battery that charges via a microUSB port.

It comes in two colours: Seabed Blue and Ice Jadeite.

Tecno Camon 16s is available in retail stores and online at Sh17,699.

Written by Vanessa Murrey

