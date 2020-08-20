What Is OnlyFans And How Does It Work?

As the Corona Virus keeps most of the world on social media, new apps and websites are coming up and one of them that has become increasingly popular is OnlyFans.

The online content sharing platform has become popular but is quite synonymous with adult content even though the platform does not cater exclusively to that market. So, what exactly is OnlyFans and how does it work?

OnlyFans is a subscription website allowing content creators to cash in directly from viewership of their content. The site allows creators to upload any kind of content from recipes, creative articles, photography and many more. The site allows the content creators to upload content behind a paywall, which can be accessed at a monthly-fee or at a one-off.

OnlyFans was founded in 2016 by Timothy Stokely. The site currently has about 30 million users and 450,000 content creators.

The site is accessible to anyone from any field. Chefs, Artists, Fitness Trainers, Writers and more. However, the site has seen a surge in its use by socialites and sex workers during this Coronavirus pandemic that many have started associating the site with adult content.

Read: Instagram Introduces Feature For Personal Fundraising

Content creators can upload images, videos or articles on the site and fans can choose to follow them at a fee decided by the creator. The content creators keep 80 per cent of the fee while 20 per cent goes to the site. The site only allows users above 18 years of age and an ID is required for proof. Content from the site cannot be shared beyond the paywall. In the case where one tries to take a screenshot, a black screen will appear. Users also risk getting banned if it is discovered that they are trying to take screenshots.

In a statement, OnlyFans addressed the privacy issues “OnlyFans takes content piracy very seriously and has a designated DMCA team that issue formal takedown notices against all reported copyright violations.

Read Also: Tiktok Launches TikTok for Business, e-Learning Center for Brands

“Our DMCA team issue notice on all illicit target websites, hosting services and domain registrars, whilst also notifying all major search engines of these infringements.”

The website also hosts a number of celebrities and became kind of a big deal after Beyonce namedropping it in her verse on Megan Thee Stallion ‘Savage Remix’

Locally, socialites like Huddah have claimed to make big money amounting to millions from the website. Just last week, Cardi B announced that she had joined the site, but was quick to clarify that she would not be sharing nudes.

Read Also: Twitter Expresses Interest In Buying TikTok

Many celebrities and influencers are opting to monetize their content on OnlyFans as it gives direct access to clients with instant returns. The site also allows uncensored content which the stars cash in on. YouTubers, Bloggers and influencers have found success marketing on the site.

The biggest challenge with OnlyFans lies in its biggest advantage. Although clients have to pay upfront to view content, little known users do not gain much from the site. This means that content creators still have to do a lot of homework building their brands on other social media platforms, where they can then redirect their fan base to pay for the content on OnlyFans.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu