What Next? Mike Sonko Suffers Major Blows Following Impeachment

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko was impeached on Thursday, December 3, after 88 MCAs out of 122 voted in favor of the ouster motion.

Following his impeachment, Sonko has suffered major blows that have left netizens wondering what is next for him.

In a ruling yesterday, Justice George Odunga declined to issue orders sought by Sonko to suspend his prosecution in Sh357 million corruption case.

“That division is competent enough to refer the matter to the Chief Justice as sought as well as determine whether the judges mentioned can excuse themselves from hearing the matter,” Justice Odunga ruled.

Read: Governor Sonko Impeached As 88 MCAs Vote In Favour Of Motion

Through his lawyer Cecil Miller, Sonko wanted the prosecution of his case stopped awaiting the determination he was seeking to have it declared prejudicial.

For instance, according to the embattled City Boss, the move by the DPP, EACC and DCI to turn the directors of the company involved in the case into witnesses was foul.

“They were guided by conniving, conspiracy, fraud, discrimination, and a biased, illegal, unjustifiable and unconstitutional turn of events, hence occasioning loss of public funds,” Sonko said through his lawyer.

In yet another blow, Treasury CS Ukur Yattani wrote to Sonko directing him to immediately release funds to the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS).

Read Also: Justice James Rika Recuses Self From Sonko Impeachment Case

The CS indicated that a legal framework had been created that would allow and guide Sonko into transferring funds that would be essential in saving the plight of workers who are yet to receive their salaries.

This is a turn of events as earlier in September where CS Yattani had declined to authorize the transfer of funds as requested by NMS Boss Mohamed Badi. Yattani had cited that there was no legal framework to necessitate the same.

The embattled governor is now caught up between a hard rock and a hard place as his fate is yet to be determined by the Senate who will decide whether the governor goes home or not.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu