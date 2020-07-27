What Next For Kenya? Uhuru Set To Address Nation At 3PM

President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to address the nation at 3pm today after a meeting with governors.

The ongoing virtual summit is meant to assess the impact of easing the Covid-19 containment measures even as Kenya continues to record a spike in cases.

The Head of State, while announcing phased reopening of the economy on July 6, lifted the orders on cessation of movement in Nairobi, Mombasa and Mandera counties but warned against laxity in the observance of the safety rules.

Movement in and out of hotspots like Nairobi has largely contributed to the rise of infections in other regions with over 40 counties now reporting Covid-19 cases.

With this in mind, Kenyans are eager to know how the government is prepared to fight the Covid-19 menace with the current trend.

While a section of Kenyans have expressed the need for the president to impose lockdown in the most affected counties, some Kenyans think that restrictions won’t help much at this point.

Read: Governors Shelve Lockdown Demand Ahead Of Special Meeting With Uhuru

The President’s move to reopen the economy was largely informed by the fact that many Kenyans were suffering due to the restrictions that affected their source of income as my businesses shut down and others scaled-down operations.

Road transport, tourism and aviation sectors which were among sectors worst hit by the effects of the coronavirus pandemic are slowly resuming operations with many Kenyans hoping to put food on the table again after months of frustrations.

Kahawa Tungu understands that county bosses already dropped calls for a lockdown.

In an interview with the Star, Council of Governors chairman Wycliffe Oparanya said they want Nairobi left open “as it is the hub of Kenya’s economic activities.”

Read Also: Uhuru Convenes Special Sitting With Governors Over Worrying Covid-19 Situation

The Kakamega Governor said they will instead call on the Head of State to increase testing centres across the country.

The governors also want the President to give strict orders on enforcement of curfew and social distancing directives saying people are not following the protocols meant to curb the spread of the virus.

The 5th Extra-Ordinary Session of the National and County Governments Co-ordinating Summit was scheduled to take place last Friday but was rescheduled on the request of governors.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu