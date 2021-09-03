What CS Matiang’i told MPs in Closed-door Meeting Over Ruto’s Security

Abuse of the security personnel attached to Deputy President William Ruto’s residences in Nairobi and Eldoret informed the recent change of guard in his team, Kahawa Tungu has learnt.

This, according to sources in the know, was revealed by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i during a closed-door meeting with the Committee on Administration and National Security of the National Assembly on Wednesday.

The CS had been summoned alongside other security bosses to shed light on the recent changes that saw DP Ruto’s elite General Service Unit (GSU) officers withdrawn and replaced with Administration Police.

In a camera session with the MPs after he declined to answer certain questions due to the presence of the media and non-committee members, the tough-talking CS told the lawmakers that the DP allegedly misused officers attached to him by donating them to his allies who had their guards withdrawn for various reasons.

The country’s second in command is said to have assigned some of his elite guards to a Coastal region parliamentarian, who is facing murder charges, and a legislator from Rift Valley, who has been charged with hate speech.

While the names of the MPs were not disclosed, it’s clear that the CS was talking about Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa and her Kapseret counterpart Oscar Sudi respectively.

The two lawmakers are ardent supporters of Ruto and have in the past linked their arrests to links with the DP who has fallen out with the top Jubilee party leadership led by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Early last year, the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai warned VIPs who do not abide by the law that they would lose their bodyguards.

A source, who was in the meeting, disclosed to a local publication that Ruto allegedly assigned four security guards from his team to the two lawmakers, with each getting two officers.

Some of the officers from Ruto’s security team are reported to have filed complaints forcing the IG to take action.

Appearing before the committee Matiang’i said Ruto is the most guarded deputy president in the history of Kenya with 257 officers drawn from various units at his disposal.

He dismissed as propaganda claims that Ruto’s security has been downgraded.

The CS disclosed that layer one of Ruto’s security comprises of Presidential Escort Unit which has 74 officers protecting him personally, plus five GSU officers who double up as his drivers and six officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

The second layer, according to the CS has 121 officers dedicated to the DP 24/7.

A total of 51 officers are deployed to his properties in various parts of the country.

The CS appeared before the committee alongside his PS Karanja Kibicho, IG Mutyambai and DCI boss George Kinoti.

