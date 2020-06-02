What Business Entities Need To Know About The ‘New Normal’ And Technology

There are three questions business leaders are asking concerning Covid-19, that is Depth of disruption which is impact, length of disruption and shape of recovery.

This is according to Ken Kaberia, the Head Enterprise Risk at Safaricom who spoke during a half day online conference themed ‘Maintaining Enterprise Resilience during Systemic disruption’.

The seminar focused on steps towards recovery from resolve to resilience and reimagination to reform. Kaberia warned that rapid return comes with higher risks, and a new reality. Participants were taken through an effective methodology of return- AACT Planning Model. The AACT model focuses in Adopting the business to a new world, Accelerating structural shifts, Crafting stage-based return plans, workforce and customers and Time- transitioning given the local environment that most businesses will be considering stage-based return.

Read: Why Relevant Content Is Imperative for Digital Inclusion

Mercy Wanjau, the acting Director General Communications Authority of Kenya, said that ICT Regulator is concerned about the risks and disruptions during the pandemic and it was committed towards helping the licensees remain resilient and also to protect consumers during these systemic disruptions.

“Digital connectivity drives every aspect of the Kenyan economy: creating jobs, increasing productivity and efficiency. From interconnected health systems to enhanced detection and response to the pandemic; to all levels of education going online; e-government, working from home; e-commerce for business sustainability, amongst others. Therefore, digital connectivity is our new reality that is currently being critically tested with the systemic disruption caused by the current pandemic and associated risks,” said Ms Wanjau.

Mr Adam Lane, Deputy CEO, Public Affairs Huawei Kenya, who spoke at the same function said that the company is focused on smart devices, connectivity, computing, cloud and providing products and solutions for three customer groups; i.e. hundreds of millions of consumers, global carriers, global enterprises, governments and industries.

Read: Why You May Not Get To Use 5G On Your Smartphone

“Huawei is committed to providing technology for all and technology for good that prioritizes development, enhances global collaboration, promotes innovation and ensures ubiquitous connectivity, digitization and AI. However, with this technology comes unprecedented challenges like cyber security,” he said.

World Economic Forum ranks Cyber Attacks the third biggest threat to mankind, behind extreme weather and natural disasters.

Mark Thomas from CRISC Escoute said that authorities need to create a structured governance system which requires a multitude of components, including processes, organizational structures, Information flows and behaviors.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu