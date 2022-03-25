Senator Wetang’ula Speaks After Reports of Breakfast Meeting with Azimio’s Odinga

Ford Kenya party leader Moses Wetang’ula has denied claims that he is in talks with the Azimio la Umoja coalition over a possible partnership ahead of the August 9 General Election.

Reports surfaced on social media on Friday morning that the Kenya Kwanza principal was meeting Azimio presidential aspirant Raila Odinga at the latter’s Karen home in Nairobi.

The breakfast meeting, those behind the reports claimed, was part of talks to have Wetang’ula ditch the Kenya Kwanza camp and join Azimio.

But while reacting to the claims, the legislator said nothing could be farther from the truth.

The Bungoma Senator said he was at the Ford Kenya Headquarters in Nairobi performing his roles as party boss.

He insisted that he is in Kenya Kwanza to stay.

“Have had a busy moment at Ford Kenya party HQS receiving, advising and encouraging our candidates in preparation for party primaries. Kenya Kwanza is the valid dream and hope for Kenya,” said Wetang’ula.

The latest comes at a time Odinga and his Kenya Kwanza rival William Ruto are in a mad rush to win political big wigs to their camps ahead of the August polls.

Ruto, Wetang’ula and Musalia Mudavadi of Amani National Congress (ANC) party unveiled the Kenya Kwanza alliance to counter Azimio in January this year.

Wetang’ula and Mudavadi defected from the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) to join forces with Ruto who is expected to face off with Odinga in the race to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Wetang’ula’s former OKA colleague Kalonzo Musyoka recently said he would convince the senator to join Azimio amidst the latest wave of defections.

“Tumesumbuka na yeye, tumekula tear gas under CORD and National Super Alliance (NASA). But the truth is, we have not yet formally engaged, but if we do, it will be a good thing,” the Wiper party leader said.

