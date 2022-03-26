Wetangula Making Calls to Azimio at Night – Junet Claims

Suna East MP Junet Mohammed has urged Kenya Kwanza co-principal Moses Wetangula to return to Azimio la Umoja movement.

Speaking in Busia on Friday, the legislator claimed the Bungoma senator has been making calls to those in the Azimio divide in the night.

“Nataka kuambia Senator Wetang’ula wacha kupiga simu usiku. Kama jua imekuwa kali huko rudi kwa baba haraka sana,” said Junet.

The legislator also stated that it would be foolish for Wetangula to continue associating himself with the DP William Ruto-led alliance if he was unhappy.

Read: I Meant to Say Wetangula, Kindiki on Martha Karua Attending UDA Party NDC

“Kalonzo ashasema it is only a fool who doesn’t change his mind. Ndugu yangu kama umeona hakuna mahali hiyo gari inaenda wacha kupiga simu usiku kuja mchana baba anakungoja,” added Junet.

His utterances come a day after the Ford-Kenya leader denied reports of a meeting with ODM party leader Raila Odinga on Friday.

The breakfast meeting, those behind the reports claimed, was part of talks to have Wetangula ditch the Kenya Kwanza camp and join Azimio.

But while reacting to the claims, the legislator said nothing could be farther from the truth.

Read Also: It’s Not About Sharing Positions – Wetangula Blasts Rigathi

The Bungoma Senator said he was at the Ford Kenya Headquarters in Nairobi performing his roles as party boss.

He insisted that he is in Kenya Kwanza to stay.

“Have had a busy moment at Ford Kenya party HQS receiving, advising and encouraging our candidates in preparation for party primaries. Kenya Kwanza is the valid dream and hope for Kenya,” said Wetangula.

The latest comes at a time Odinga and his Kenya Kwanza rival William Ruto are in a mad rush to win political big wigs to their camps ahead of the August polls.

Read Also: Senator Wetang’ula Speaks After Reports of Breakfast Meeting with Azimio’s Odinga

Ruto, Wetang’ula and Musalia Mudavadi of Amani National Congress (ANC) party unveiled the Kenya Kwanza alliance to counter Azimio in January this year.

Wetang’ula and Mudavadi defected from the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) to join forces with Ruto who is expected to face off with Odinga in the race to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Wetang’ula’s former OKA colleague Kalonzo Musyoka recently said he would convince the senator to join Azimio amidst the latest wave of defections.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...