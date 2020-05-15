Wetangula Loses Brother Admitted At Aga Khan Hospital With A Fever

Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula is in mourning after his brother Tony Waswa Wetangula passed on while receiving treatment at the Aga Khan Hospital, Nairobi.

The deceased is also the brother to Westlands MP Timothy Wanyonyi and was working close to him as his aide before his death.

According to Wetangula, the deceased was in good health and has never had any health complications.

“He is one of my younger brothers and he has been working with my brother Tim, helping him. Tim is working with disability and you need somebody close to you to help you navigate through life so Tony has been working with Tim all these years and he has been part of his life. I don’t remember any single day he has been in hospital. I was called this morning by Tim. I had gone home to see our parents yesterday,” said Wetangula.

According to the Star, Ford Kenya Party director of communications John Mondo disclosed that the deceased had been admitted at the hospital after he experienced some fevers, therein was rushed to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) before he succumbed.

The family terms his death tragic although they accept what has happened and celebrate his years of being alive.

“We have lost but that is the will of God,” said Senator Wetangula.

