Wetangula’s Home Surrounded By Police After Convoy Was Teargassed

Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula’s home has reportedly been surrounded by police officers after he was earlier teargassed while attempting to address a rally at Kamukuya area.

According to online sources, the Senator who was in the company of Kimili MP Didmus Barasa, Kiminini MP Chris Wamalwa and Mumias East MP Ben Washiali had flouted the social distancing guidelines by calling for a rally amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wetangula holding a political rally in Bungoma…. What happened to #covid19kenya Rules

Following the chaos, the leaders condemned the manner in which the authority handled the issue indicating that they had the right to congregate as mandated in the constitution.

“We don’t see why the teargas was necessary and we just accompanying Mudavadi home,” Kiminini MP Wamalwa said.

Further, the leaders pledged their support to Wetangula in the region claiming that they would not be used for political gain.

“We maintain that Mulembe nation is firmly behind Wetangula and nobody will take us for granted again,” Wamalwa added.

This comes at a time when there is political tension in the region, with leaders divided on whom to pledge their loyalty to as calls for Luhya unity ahead of 2022 persist.

Last week, June 12, 2020, the Deputy President William Ruto held meetings with a section of leaders from the western Kenya region drawn from both Ford Kenya and Amani National Congress (ANC) parties.

Taking to Twitter, Ruto indicated that he had held fruitful discussions aimed to steer the development of the country.

Held fruitful discussions on the development of the country with leaders from Western Kenya who were drawn from @JubileePartyK, @anc_party and Ford Kenya parties.

Prior to that, ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi had held a meeting with Peter Kenneth, Narck Kenya’s Martha Karua and Sally Kosgey ahead of coalition speculations and realignment.

COTU boss Francis Atwoli had also reportedly brought together 40 legislators from Western Kenya with the agenda to speak the same language moving forward. Notably, ANC’s Musalia Mudavadi and Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetangula were left out.

Among those in attendance were Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa and Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya who were later crowned alongside Atwoli to represent the Western region community.

