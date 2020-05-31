Wetangula Fights “Ouster”, Vows To Discipline Members Who Took Part In Process [Video]

Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula says he is still the Ford Kenya Leader after a group of the party members said he had been ousted.

The party members led by Secretary-General Esseli Simiyu said on Sunday that Wetangula had been removed from office during a special meeting by the National Executive Council (NEC) members on account of gross violation of the Constitution, the law and moral impropriety.

Esseli said Wetangula was replaced by Kanduyi Member of Parliament Wafula Wamunyinyi on an interim basis during the meeting held at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Nairobi.

But reacting to the developments after the said NEC meeting, Wetangula termed the ouster as unlawful and archaic.

Terming the group as imposters, Wetangula said the “errant” members have no authority to make such changes.

Read: Ford Kenya Kicks Out Moses Wetangula As Party Leader

“They were airlifting people yesterday from Kisumu and Mombasa, persons who are not officials of the party. Persons who are not NEC members… They took them through an unlawful meeting where they purported to make decisions affecting this party without authority because they are not lawfully assembled and they have no authority to make the changes, ” Wetangula said in a statement from the Ford Kenya’s headquarters, off Ngong Road.

Senator Moses Wetangula terms his removal as Ford Kenya leader unlawful; says party will discipline members who took part in the process. pic.twitter.com/QqZuB2sCYY — NTV Kenya (@ntvkenya) May 31, 2020

Consequently, he said, Eseli has been suspended as secretary-general by the real NEC members.

“Regrettably, my close friend and the person I grew up with, is suspended and will be replaced by Kiminini MP Chris Wamalwa,” said Wetangula.

“Wafula Wamunyinyi , a man who has walked in my shadow, has also been suspended and we have appointed Vincent Kemosi as the new secretary for Livestock.”

Read Also: Winnie Odinga Taunts Wetangula After Khalwale Dumped Ford Kenya For Jubilee

The Senator was accused of having interfered in the party’s 2017 nomination process that cost Ford Kenya parliamentary seats and failing to reconcile warring parties to eliminate friction.

Also kicked out during the meeting alongside Wetangula was the party’s organising secretary Chris Mandu Mandu who was replaced by Josephine Maungu.

Ms Maungu and Wamunyinyi, NEC said, will hold the positions on an interim basis pending ratification by the National Delegates Congress.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu