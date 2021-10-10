Wrangles in Ford Kenya Intensify as Wetang’ula Dismisses Eseli’s Notice for Delegates Conference

Ford Kenya party leader Moses Wetang’ula has asked members to ignore calls for a National Delegates Conference by Tongaren Member of Parliament Eseli Simiyu.

In what is seen as an escalation of wrangles in the party, Simiyu had published a notice in the local dailies calling for an NDC on November 6.

But addressing members of the press at his Kanduyi home in Bungoma on Sunday, Wetang’ula said Simiyu does not have the mandate to transact any business on behalf of the ‘Simba’ outfit.

Wetang’ula said Eseli lost the position of Secretary-General after an attempt to oust him in May last year.

Eseli is allied to a faction of Ford Kenya opposed to Wetang’ula’s leadership. Other members include Kanduyi MP Wafula Wamunyinyi, who had been picked to replace Wetangula, and Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati.

Wetangula indicated that any communication regarding NDC will be issued by Millicent Abudho, who he said, is the party’s Secretary-General.

“We have again seen Simiyu and his group engaging in unlawful provocation against the party leadership that we shall not stomach,” said Wetang’ula.

“I want to tell our party members that there will be no NDC called by Eseli since he has no capacity to do so.”

He claimed that Eseli is being used by rivals to destabilise Ford-Kenya adding that the individuals won’t succeed in their evil schemes.

“As we speak now Eseli is in Kakamega attending a meeting called by another party where he is telling residents to register as voters, let him do so in Tongaren and stop dancing to the tune of detractors,” he added.

“We shall have an NDC soon and elect new office bearers at national level and have Ford Kenya party continuing to play a central role in Kenyan politics.”

The Eseli and Wamunyinyi-led faction had attempted to kick out Wetang’ula for allegedly interfering in the party’s 2017 nomination process that cost Ford Kenya parliamentary seats and failing to reconcile warring parties to eliminate friction.

However, the Political Parties Registrar overturned the decision following an appeal filed by Wetang’ula and his allies. The factions were encouraged to resolve their dispute internally.

