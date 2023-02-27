Wetangula Denounces Supreme Court’s Ruling on LGBTQ Rights Groups

Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetangula has joined other influential figures in denouncing the Supreme Court for its decision regarding the LGBT community’s right to freedom of association.

The Supreme Court ruled on Friday that it was discriminatory to deny LGBTQ individuals the ability to register as an NGO, despite homosexuality being against the law in the country.

This came after lower courts in Kenya denied the members’ requests to register Non-Governmental Organizations (NGO) to advance their rights in 2013.

Speaker Wetangula claimed on social media on Monday that the decision will have “unintended and negative consequences” and will destroy cultural values.

He criticized the decision and claimed that Kenya is “very religious” and highly disregarded the decision.

“Each Individual and/or Public institution, including the judiciary, has a duty to uphold, defend and protect public morals!!” he tweeted.

CITAM head bishop Calisto Odede, who questioned whether other unlawful practitioners should also be accorded their freedom of association, is among the clergy who have denounced the Supreme Court’s decision.

“We truly commend the judges who ruled for God’s creative order and for cultural preservation and dissented from that majority ruling. Similarly,we also appreciate and stand with the sections of the Christian faith communities who have stood their ground on matters biblical in spite of the schism from their umbrella organisations.”

The groups should not even be allowed in Kenya, said Redeemed Gospel Church of Kenya Archbishop Arthur Kitonga.

The Supreme Court in its ruling, stated: “Despite gayism being illegal (in Kenya), they have a right of association.”

