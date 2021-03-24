Wetangula Condemns “Selfish” Removal Of Malala As Minority Leader

Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula has condemned the “selfish” removal of Cleophas Malala as the Deputy Minority leader.

Through a tweet, the Ford Kenya leader stated that the move is against the NASA coalition agreement while ideally linking it to the recently concluded Matungu by-election.

“I condemn the removal of Sen Cleo Malala as Senate D/Minority leader. It is selfish, unhelpful, unlawful, vindictive, intolerant, vengeful and against the NASA coalition Agreement. It has a direct link to the outcome of the Matungu byelection. Bure kabisa!!” Wetangula wrote on Twitter.

In a message communicated to all NASA coalition members, a Parliamentary Group Meeting was scheduled for 9AM.

“Dear colleagues, the minority leader has convened a PG tomorrow morning, 9AM as indicated in the above letter, kindly plan to attend this important meeting,” read the message in part.

Malala had clashed with the ODM Party in Matungu by-election after he defended his party candidate, Peter Nabulindo. The by-election was marred with chaos, voter bribery and irregularities that saw Malala arrested and grilled by DCI detectives. He was however released on Sh2.5 million bond with a surety of the same.

