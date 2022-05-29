I’m not Selfish – Wetangula Says After Clearance To Run for Bungoma Senatorial Seat

Incumbent Bungoma senator Moses Wetangula has said he is not self-centred after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) cleared him to run for the seat.

He received the certificate from Bungoma IEBC county county coordinator Grace Rono.

Speaking after receiving the certificate, the Ford Kenya party leader said he was comfortable serving his constituents and his position in Kenya Kwanza alliance would benefit both the party and the people.

A coalition agreement signed with Kenya Kwanza alliance indicates that he (Wetangula) will serve as the Speaker of the National Assembly should the alliance bag the presidency on August 9.

“I am not a selfish person, I am comfortable being your senator which I have served with humility, the positions we are pushing for are meant to benefit our people,” he said.

He told his supporters that out of the 22 cabinet slots, the Luhya people would get six of the available dockets.

“This will apply even in distributing ambassadorial positions and heads of parastatals,” he said.

He urged the people to give him and Ken Lusaka who is seeking the governorship for a second time, a chance to serve them.

“We are telling our people that we have been tried and tested and we have the interest of our people at heart,” he added.

Wetangula also noted that Lusaka and National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi’s entry into Kenya Kwanza was a sign of the victory ahead.

Wetangula and ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi have been tasked with delivering 70 percent of the Luhya vote.

This critics have said is an impossibility as Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance coalition party flagbearer Raila Odinga remains to be the most popular candidate.

