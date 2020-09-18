Westgate Terror Suspects Complain Of Kamiti Diet, Cold Cells As Sentencing Pushed To October

A Nairobi court has pushed sentencing of three Westgate mall attack terror suspects to October 5.

The three, Liban Abdullahi, Hussein Mustafa and Mohammed Ahmed Abdi, were arraigned on Friday for sentencing but Milimani Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi, said the judgement was not ready because of voluminous files and that he needs more time.

Earlier, the trial judge had put the suspects on their defence.

Abdi told the court that he needs an extra blanket, arguing that the cells are freezing cold.

On the other hand, Abdullahi complained of the diet at Kamiti Maximum Prison. He said that the porridge served at the correctional facility has no sugar.

The suspect also claimed beans and sukuma wiki (kales) served at Kamiti are affecting his health.

“Kwa sasa nakunya uji na mkate na maziwa kidogo.niko na shida na maharagwe na skuma (for now I am taking porridge, bread and a little milk because the beans and kales are affecting my health),” he said.

They requested the court to order prison authorities to provide them with the said items.

However, the prosecution led by Edwin Okello told the court that the prison has procedures and the authorities are expected to follow according to the resources provided.

“Sugar and warm water are available resources at Kamiti Maximum Prison and the officers should explain why they are not available to prisoners,” said Okello.

The suspects are linked to the September 21, 2013, mall attack that left at least 67 people dead and more than 150 others injured.

They are charged with conspiracy to commit terrorist acts, aiding terrorists and being in possession of materials linked to Al Shabaab.

The fourth suspect Adan Dheg was freed early 2019 with Andayi ruling that the other three suspects have a case to answer.

