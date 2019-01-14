in NEWS

Court Frees One Westgate Mall Terror Suspect, Three Others Put On Defence

1 Comment

westgate mall attack
WESTGATE MALL TERROR ATTACK SUSPECTS. / COURTESY
westgate mall suspects
Adam Abdikadir Adam at a Milimani court on Monday, January 14, 2019. / COURTESY

Three of the four suspects accused of being behind the 2013 Westgate Mall terror attack have a case to answer, a court ruled on Monday.

Nairobi Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi did however free Adan Dheg but put on defense Ahmed Abdi, Liban Omar and Hussein Mustafa.

The four had been charged with conspiracy to commit terrorist acts, aiding terrorists and being in possession of materials linked to Al Shabaab.

Read: Marsabit Chief Burnt To Death After Attackers Labelled Him A Traitor

Adan was however caught on CCTV surveillance footage entering a bank to apparently pay for the car used during the material day.

According to a sergeant major in the Kenya Navy, Frank Musungu, he saw four men at the mall’s entrance firing at cars and a little later another group forced their way in using a car.

They began firing indiscriminately and throwing grenades at by-passers.

The September 21 attack left at least 67 people dead and others wounded.

The case will be mentioned on January 21.​

In 2017 two American women; Muna Osman Jama, 36, who had been residing in Reston, Virginia; and Hinda Osman Dhirane, 46, from Kent, Washington were arrested for funding terrorist activities in Kenya and Somalia.

Jama was handed a 12 year sentence while Dhirane will serve 11 years behind bars.

It is said that US security officials recorded the women laughing to the Westgate massacre that left many scarred.

“Jama and Dhirane were recorded as they laughed as the carnage at the Westgate Mall in Nairobi was still taking place,” read a statement from the Justice Department.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com  Also WhatsApp 0708677607 with your news tips

Westgate Mall Attack

Written by Eva Nyambura

Content creator at Kahawatungu.com | Passionate about telling the untold story. Lover of life, music and technology. Simplicity is KEY

Email: news@kahawatungu.com

One Comment

Leave a Reply

One Ping

  1. Pingback:

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

lilian muli, jared ombongi

Did Lilian Muli Swindle Ex Husband Jared Ombongi Out Of Sh10 Million For High End Joint In Kilimani?
Tanasha

Tanasha Meets Diamond Platnumz Family For The First Time