“Western Region Politicians Are Not Leaders But Mere Beggars,” Francis Atwoli Says

Francis Atwoli the secretary general for COTU while appearing on JKL live stated that he cursed former Sports Cs Rashid Echesa and that was the reason behind his recent woes.

Atwoli publicly cursed Echesa for disrespecting him. The curse he said was barely three months and the vocal CS had already lost his job as Cabinet Secretary for sports.

“I cursed him and it has not taken even three months and he is already in trouble,” Atwoli noted.

The former CS dismissed the claims of the COTU boss stating that Atwoli should focus on moving the luhya community forward and termed the curse allegations as trivial matters.

Atwoli said that he did not respect leaders from Western Kenyan stating that most of them were beggars who were standing on someone’s day every morning saying they are hungry as opposed to leaders and did not respect any of them.

He said that leaders like Boni Khalwale had lost direction.

“It is better to die a poor man but highly principled…the crop of politicians we have in Western Kenya are not leaders, most of them are beggars…I have no respect for such leaders” The COTU secretary general said.