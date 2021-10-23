Western Politicians Issue Demand for Raila to Make Oparanya his Deputy

Western Kenya Politicians allied to ODM leader have issued a set of conditions for supporting Party leader Raila Odinga with his presidential ambitions. The main condition is that Raila pick Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya as his running mate.

During an ODM Delegates’ meeting comprising leaders from the five counties held in Kakamega on Friday, they also requested that key slots in the government be reserved for leaders from the region. These are: Finance, Interior, Infrastructure, Health and Agriculture.

The meeting was attended by ODM Branch Chairmen, members of coordinating committess, ward representatives and lawmakers from Kakamega, Vihiga, Trans Nzoia, Bungoma and Busia who had met to lay the groundwork ahead of of the 2022 polls.

Luanda MP Chris Omulele detailed the resolutions at the 10 hour meeting held at a hotel in Kakamega. According to the delegates, Oparanya is a perfect fit as he is the senior most member of the ODM party, and had shelved his presidential ambitions in favour of the ODM leader.

“He has contributed to unifying the region and has an impressive performance and track record.” the leaders said.

The leaders also highlighted that the region was vote-rich owing to its numbers. They reiterated their loyalty to Raila while vowing to support his presidential ambitions

“We worked have worked out a strategic plan to ensure that he wins majority votes in the region and a lion’s share of all elective seats.” the resolutions reads.

The leaders expressed enthusiasm towards Raila’s anticipated fifth visit to the region in less than a month.

