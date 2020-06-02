Drama At The Office Of Registrar Of Political Parties As Western Politicians Fight For Ford Kenya Leadership

Drama ensued at the office of the Registrar of Political Parties as two factions of western region politicians fought for Fork Kenya top leadership.

According to Nation, two rival factions in Ford Kenya filed documents claiming to be the genuine leaders of the party.

Apparently, the first faction presented their papers to the office of Registrar of Political parties Anne Nderitu and was led by Kanduyi MP Wafula Wamunyinyi who was newly announced as the party leader replacing Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula.

Moments after the first faction left, the second one allied to Moses Wetangula emerged and filed documents insisting that Wetangula is still the party leader.

“We held a very successful NEC meeting on Sunday which resolved to have the party leader and some officials replaced. Today we filed the returns of the NEC meeting with the office of the political parties’ registrar as required by the law,” Dr Eseli Simiyu said.

This was disputed by Chris Wamalwa who has maintained that Wetangula is still the party leader.

“As we are talking Dr Simiyu and Mr Wamunyinyi are not party members. They can’t be officials of the party they do not belong to. They were replaced as officials and immediately expelled from the party following a resolution of a NEC meeting,” Dr Wamalwa is quoted.

In a special meeting on Sunday, May 31, 2020, at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Nairobi, the NEC council voted to replace Wetangula with Kanduyi Member of Parliament Wafula Wamunyinyi.

Addressing the press after delegates meeting, Ford Kenya Secretary-General Esseli Simiyu said Wetangula was removed on account of gross violation of the Constitution, the law and moral impropriety.

Further, Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati, who attended the meeting, said Wetangula was stripped of his role over failure to foster unity in the party.

Wetangula however maintained that he was the Fork Kenya party leader and termed his ouster as unlawful and archaic.

“They were airlifting people yesterday from Kisumu and Mombasa, persons who are not officials of the party. Persons who are not NEC members… They took them through an unlawful meeting where they purported to make decisions affecting this party without authority because they are not lawfully assembled and they have no authority to make the changes, ” Wetangula said in a statement from the Ford Kenya’s headquarters, off Ngong Road.

