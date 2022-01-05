Western Kenya is Sealed for Azimio la Umoja – Atwoli Dismisses DP Ruto’s Popularity in Region

COTU SG Francis Atwoli has dismissed DP William Ruto’s popularity in Western saying that the region is sealed for the Azimio la Umoja Movement.

Atwoli further downplayed Ruto’s popularity in the region stating that his massive visits will yield no votes for him ahead of the 2022 polls.

For instance, the vocal SG stated that the region will only elect leaders associated with Raila Odinga-led Azimio la Umoja.

“I want to assure William Samoei Ruto that even if he visited Western Kenya 20 times per week he is not going to get any votes from Western Kenya. Western Kenya is sealed and it is for Azimio,” Atwoli said.

Mswada wa vyama vya kisiasa:

Katibu mkuu wa COTU Francis Atwoli awataka wabunge wapitishe mswada Atwoli: Mswada huo utasaidia uchaguzi mkuu kufanyika bila tashwishi#SemaNaCitizen pic.twitter.com/0dWVMECNKd — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) January 5, 2022

Read: Western Region Elders Endorse Raila for Presidency As Mudavadi Men Defect To ODM

Atwoli further reiterated that the DP will not clinch the country’s top seat come 2022.

“I said he will not and he shall not be declared as president at the polls simply because he will not win. It will not be through any machinations or anything but he will not win. He is not going to be our president this year,” he added.

This comes barely a week after he organized a rally at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega in a bid to unite the leaders from the Western Kenya region.

Speaking at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega County on Friday, the elders pledged to mobilize the Luhya community popularly known as the “Mulembe House” to vote for ODM leader Raila Odinga for the presidency.

Read Also: Atwoli Chides Malala for “Calling Off” Kakamega Meeting

Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju and Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa were among the top government officials who graced the event. Several leaders from Musalia Mudavadi’s Amani National Congress (ANC) were among those who defected to ODM. The defectors were led by former ANC Secretary-General Godfrey Ososti. The nominated MP indicated Mudavadi had no chance of succeeding President Kenyatta. ANC deputy party leader Ayub Savula also declared support for Odinga’s Azimio La Umoja.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...