West Ugenya MCA Aspirant George Owino Reported Missing

A Siaya businessman turned politician is allegedly missing.

George Owino who had expressed interest in the West Ugenya ward seat on a Movement for Growth and Democracy (MDG) ticket, was apparently last seen on Wednesday, May 4.

According to his family and police, Owino was allegedly abducted in Ugunja between 7.30pm and 8pm on the said day.

On Wednesday, County Commander Michael Muchiri confirmed that the family had reported the matter which is currently being investigated by the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI).

He left their Ugenya house on Wednesday morning for Siaya town, his second wife Martha Ndenda said, but did not say what he planned to do there.

“He just said he would be passing through the bank. There was not much communication between us during the day,” she said.

Last week, a Migori County government employee Patrick Lumumba, was reported missing.

The water technician is said to have informed his family that he was headed to a garage on a county government motorcycle. He has not been seen since then.

Witnesses told the police that they last spotted Lumumba in Soko Mjinga market before he was “abducted” by four unknown people suspected to be police officers.

It is said that a Toyota Probox pulled up alongside Lumumba and some of the passengers got out and handcuffed him.

Lumumba’s daughter Cynthia Ngango reported the matter to Suna East sub-county police commander Esau Ochorokodi on Sunday about 8 p.m., stating that her father had been taken by unknown people.

“Police have launched investigations to establish where he is since his mobile phone has been switched off,” said Ochorokodi.

