West Pokot Woman who ‘Married’ Holy Spirit Found Dead

A 42-year-old woman, who shot into the limelight last year, after getting ‘married’ to the Holy Spirt has died.

The decomposing body of Elizabeth Nalem was found in a forest in West Pokot on Saturday, April 2, 2022.

The mother of six, who hails from Makutano town, had left her home about a week earlier with a panga and a walking stick, police said.

Police suspect that the woman was attacked by wild animals and her remains feasted on by the beasts.

Kapenguria OCPD Kipkemoi Kirui confirmed the incident saying Nalem’s body must have been in the bush for more than a week.

The police boss said investigations are ongoing to establish the cause of the woman’s death.

Nalem set tongues wagging in May last year after abandoning her husband of 20 years to tie the knot with the Holy Spirit in a white wedding solemnised by pastor Albert Rumaita of the Makutano Anglican Church of Kenya.

Nalem claimed to have received a vision to dump the husband in her sleep.

She would later embark on a mission to Uganda to ‘spread the Gospel’ as part of her honeymoon.

“I talked to my husband and told him to take care of my children. I am being guided by the Holy Spirit. When he tells me to go back home, I will but right now he hasn’t,” she said.

