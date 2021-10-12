West Pokot County Assembly Speaker Barred from Accessing Chambers

West Pokot County Assembly Speaker Catherine Mukenyang was on Tuesday locked out of the chambers even after the High Court in Eldoret reinstated her.

Ms Mukenyang was returning to preside over the day’s business after the court allowed her to carry out her duties until the case challenging her impeachment is heard and determined.

Escorted by armed police officers, the speakers was denied entry by the sergeant-at-arms who said they did not recognize the order.

The embattled speaker spent at least 30 minutes outside the premises as a section of MCAs told her off.

Ms Mukenyang who was impeached on September 7, said she was yet to delegate her duties to someone else.

She noted that she will be seeking direction from the court on way forward.

She was impeached on grounds of alleged abuse of office, a gross violation of the Public Finance Management Act, the Public Procurement and Disposal Act, and gross misconduct as grounds for the impeachment and irregular employment of staff.

She was accused of embarking on early campaigns using county resources

