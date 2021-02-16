West Pokot MCAs Vote Overwhelmingly To Pass BBI Bill

West Pokot Members of County Assembly (MCAs) voted on Tuesday to pass the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

This now raises to five the number of Assemblies that have passed the Bill. Others are Busia, Homa Bay, Kisumu and Siaya.

The County becomes the first Assembly in Deputy President William Ruto’s Rift Valley home turf to pass the Bill.

This writer understands that the West Pokot MCAs unanimously voted to pass the Bill.

West Pokot Governor John Krop Lonyangapuo and Pokot South Member of Parliament David Pkosing attended the Tuesday sitting.

The BBI proponents need the support of 19 more County Assemblies before the Bill can be tabled at the National Assembly.

On Thursday, Baringo became the first County Assembly to shoot down the Bill in a chaotic session.

The House voted overwhelmingly against the Bill with 30 MCAs voting no and 11 voting yes.

Four ward representatives did not participate in the Thursday exercise.

Already, KANU MCAs, who are the minority in the House, have filed a petition in an attempt to overturn the result.

The MCAs are said to have filed the petition on Monday, at Kabarnet High Court through their lawyer Gordon Ogolla.

The MCAs cited the lack of public participation as the reason for challenging the exercise.

“The views of those members were not the views of the people of Baringo…people of Baringo want public participation, that’s what we want, let these people say Yes or No,” said nominated MCA Betty Birchogo.

