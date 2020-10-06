in ENTERTAINMENT

We’re Not In Good Terms – Anerlisa Says After Ben Pol Ranted On Instagram Live

Celebrity marriages and relationships are never easy as their lives are always on the limelight and every little thing they do is scrutinized to the core.

Recently, there were speculations that the marriage between Keroche Heiress Anerlisa Muigai and her heart robe, Tanzanian musician Ben Pol is on the edge. However, like all marriages and relationships, not everything is easy and rosy.

In a screenshot that has since been deleted, Anerlisa has intimated that she is not in good terms with the husband and called on him to respect her, and their union.

Read: Anerlisa, Ben Pol Shut Down Separation Rumours With New Video

“Somebody called me asking if I was aware my husband was live talking things she couldn’t understand and she even sent me screenshots. Unfortunately, I never got to watch but just to make it clear that we are not in good terms. I am a person who likes to protect my image and all I know is that I like being respected and any husband should do the same to their wife,” she wrote.

Screenshot/Courtesy

Apparently, this was after Ben Pol did a live video on Instagram where he was reportedly airing their dirty laundry in public.

Earlier in August, rumours swirled on social media with speculations indicating that the two had gone their separate ways just months after their wedding.

An encrypted message by musician ben Pol made it worse steering more speculations with further reports indicating the two had stopped following each other on social media and even deleted pictures of them together.

Read Also: Anerlisa Comes To Fiancé Ben Pol’s Defense, Addresses “Nosy” Fan

The lovebirds however shut down the rumours by posting photos and videos of them lovey-dovey,  spending time together and ideally looking happy.

Anerlisa posted a photo with the Caption “Feeling Great.”

Currently, reports reaching our desk indicate that the beau is in Kenya having left her husband in Tanzania.

View this post on Instagram

A Few Weeks Back In TZ

A post shared by Anerlisa Muigai (@anerlisa) on

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Anerlisa MuigaiBen Pol

Written by Mercy Auma

Passionate about human interest stories and politics. Email news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

tuskys cfo, chadwick okumu

Former Uchumi CFO Chadwick Okumu Replaces Daniel Ndirangu As Tuskys Financial Controller

Ridgeways, Runda Record The Highest Returns To Investors In Real Estate – Cytonn Report