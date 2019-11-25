I Had A Miscarriage, Wendy Kemunto Recounts Following Rugby Players’ Sentencing

Wendy Kemunto in 2018 almost broke the internet after she told the world how two rugby players, Alex Olaba and Frank Wanyama sexually assaulted her on the night of February 10, 2018.

Speaking to Grace Msalame on Unscripted with Grace, the victim said it was a tough time in her life especially after word got out that she had been abused.

In her lengthy Instagram stories posts, Kemunto recounted being picked from Wanyama’s Seefar Apartment by a friend and later visiting the doctor.

Read:

Three weeks after the ordeal, the singer said she found out that she was with child.

What became of the child, no one knew.

She did however tell Grace that she lost the child five months into pregnancy. She remembered not wanting to keep the pregnancy but after speaking to others who have been through the same situation, she thought it wise to keep the child.

Read Also:

“At first I did not want to keep the baby but after talking to different parties and women who had been in the same situation I released it was not the child’s fault,” she narrated.

“That affected me very much and in my fifth month I had a miscarriage. The doctors said it was due to stress and the environment I was in,” she continued.

Her assailants were on August 16 jailed for 15 years, a sentence she admits came as a surprise to her.

Read Also:

“I was in denial and I knew as much as I was grateful for the support in terms of legal process I was getting, I was sure am not gonna win this case,” Kemunto added.

While sentencing the two rugby players, magistrate Martha Mutuku said the Kemunto was “traumatised hence a deterrent sentence is necessary.”

Wanyama and Olaba were given 14 days to appeal the sentence.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu