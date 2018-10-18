in ENTERTAINMENT Wema Sepetu Introduces ‘Future Husband’ After Being Caught Cheating Wema Sepetu has finally introduced her ‘future husband’ to the Internet after a whole day of trolls and exchanging words on Instagram with Mange.

/Courtesy

The 30 year old has been the trending topic after being called out for sleeping with another woman’s husband.

Socialite Mange Kinambi released screenshots that Wema had slept with Irene Uwoya’s husband, Dogo Janja.

Seems like Irene is ending her marriage to Dogo as well.

Leave alone the Kardashians, I believe Tanzanian’s live the ultimate reality show, only that it is mostly not documented.

