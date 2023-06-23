Welcome to Moses Kuria’s World – DP Gachagua Tells the Media

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has urged other leaders to join Trade CS Moses Kuria in keeping the media accountable.

The DP insisted that no one is exempt from accountability and that it is time for the media to be held responsible.

Gachagua continued by noting that the CS had just posed a few questions to Nation Media Group.

“Now Moses Kuria amewauliza maswali tatu and you are all over crying. You have seen nothing. We want to ask leaders in this country to join Moses Kuria to hold the press to account,” he said.

Read: Court Bars Moses Kuria from Insulting Media Practitioners

“They must be accountable to what they write and what they say and if they write lies, they must be countered with facts. There is nobody who is immune to accountability.”

The DP added that courts ought to issue leaders with gag orders when they ask for them, just as they do with media attacks on politicians.

“And the same way the courts have been persuaded to gag Moses Kuria from holding the press to account, I want the same courts, when leaders go to ask them to restrain the media from criticising the leaders, the same court must give same orders so that we are fair,” he said during a JKUAT graduation ceremony.

He continued by saying it was encouraging that the media was experiencing what the political class has for a long time.

Read Also: I Will Not Apologize – Moses Kuria Says Over Attack on Media

“Now we are saying somebody needs to hold the media to account because of the things they are writing. Welcome to the world of Moses Kiarie Kuria because no situation is permanent,” he continued.

“And I’m so happy with the way media has reacted to criticism. It’s good you are feeling the way we feel. You have been hitting us left, right, and centre but nobody has ever held you to account.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...