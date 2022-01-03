Webuye Accident: NTSA Forms Investigation Team Comprising Inspectors, NPS Representatives

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has launched investigations into the accident that claimed nine lives along the Webuye-Eldoret road yesterday.

The early morning accident on Sunday involved a 14-seater 2NK matatu which hit a stationary lorry at Musembe. 8 people died on the spot and several others were injured.

Confirming the incident, Kakamega Police Boss Hassan Barua said the driver of the matatu also died on the spot although they are yet to establish whether the accident was due to overspeeding or poor visibility.

Through a statement, NTSA said that it has formed a team comprising of Investigators, inspectors and representatives from the National Police Service (NPS) to probe the cause of the accident.

The team has already been dispatched to the scene of the accident to ascertain the cause of the accident and issue appropriate recommendations.

“The scene has been documented to ascertain the cause of the accident and issue appropriate recommendations,” NTSA said in part.

“A comprehensive report is being prepared to further guide on other necessary actions to be undertaken against the Sacco. To this end, we urge all motorists to be extra vigilant, cautious, be mindful of other road users as the festivities come to an end and our children resume school,” the statement adds.

