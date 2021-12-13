Web-ranking Tool Alexa Shuts Down After 25 Years

Website owners and publishers are familiar with the web-ranking tool, Alexa which helps to gauge online traffic and performance. Amazon has announced that it will be shutting down the service effective May 2022. The company already stopped renewing client subscriptions as of December 8.

“Twenty-five years ago, we founded Alexa Internet. After two decades of helping you find, reach, and convert your digital audience, we’ve made the difficult decision to retire Alexa.com on May 1, 2022. Thank you for making us your go-to resource for content research, competitive analysis, keyword research, and so much more,” a statement from the company reads.

The Amazon-owned website is known for providing ranking for the world’s most popular websites. The data is collected from a small section of web users who use the company’s traffic monitoring software and/or browser extension. The data is often captured and referenced in various analyses, news and public resources.

Alexa says that paid users of the service can export their data and delete their accounts.

Online users have often used the service to gauge their popularity against competitors online. However, this has not been without skeptics who have accused the company of making up numbers.

Similarweb, Tranco, and Comscore offer the same services.

